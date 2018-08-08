About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Power shutdown in Jammu parts from today

Published at August 08, 2018 02:43 AM 0Comment(s)180views


Rising Kashmir News

JAMMU:

Authorities on Tuesday said that power supply to several areas will remain affected owing to some maintenance work at some places.
As per Superintending Engineer, Elect. Maintt. & R.E. Circle, Jammu that to execute various development works, the shutdown of 11KV feeders is being observed.
During the shutdown, the power supply to Karan Nagar, Ustad Mohalla, Amphalla and adjoining areas shall remain affected onAugust 08 from 7 am to 11 am.
Similarly, the power supply to Tawi Vihar Iqbal Colony and adjoining areas shall remain affected on August 09 from 7 am to 11 am.
Likewise, the power supply to Asrafabad, Malik Manzil and adjoining areas shall remain affected on August 10 from 7 am to 11 am.
Similarly, the power supply to Company Bagh, Chand nagar, CM House, Lower Gummat and adjoining areas shall remain affected onAugust 08 from 7 am to 11 am.
Likewise, the power supply to PakhiDhaki, Jullakha Mohalla and adjoining areas shall remain affected on August 09 from 9 am to 11 am, he said.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top