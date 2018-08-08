Power shutdown in Jammu parts from today

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU:
Authorities on Tuesday said that power supply to several areas will remain affected owing to some maintenance work at some places.
As per Superintending Engineer, Elect. Maintt. & R.E. Circle, Jammu that to execute various development works, the shutdown of 11KV feeders is being observed.
During the shutdown, the power supply to Karan Nagar, Ustad Mohalla, Amphalla and adjoining areas shall remain affected onAugust 08 from 7 am to 11 am.
Similarly, the power supply to Tawi Vihar Iqbal Colony and adjoining areas shall remain affected on August 09 from 7 am to 11 am.
Likewise, the power supply to Asrafabad, Malik Manzil and adjoining areas shall remain affected on August 10 from 7 am to 11 am.
Similarly, the power supply to Company Bagh, Chand nagar, CM House, Lower Gummat and adjoining areas shall remain affected onAugust 08 from 7 am to 11 am.
Likewise, the power supply to PakhiDhaki, Jullakha Mohalla and adjoining areas shall remain affected on August 09 from 9 am to 11 am, he said.