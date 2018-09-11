Power shutdown in Jammu parts from Sep 11

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 10:
Authorities on Monday said that power supply to several raes in Jammu region will remain affected from September 11.
According to an official, in order the carry out various development and maintenance works, the power supply to Bua Dati Mandir, petrol Pump, Chack Desa etc fed from Changran Rural feeder emanating from 66/11 KV S/Stn Changran shall remain affected on September 11 and 12 from 08 am to 11 am
Similarly, the power supply to Kalibari, Girls Hostel, Shiva Nagar and Patel Nagar fed from K-II feeder emanating from 66/11 KV S/Stn, Hatli More-I shall remain affected on September 12 and 13 from 08 am to 11 am.
Meanwhile, to carry out Maintenance works on LT network of 11 KV feeder DH-01 emanating from 33/11 KV Receiving Station Dhounthly, the power supply to Pacci Dhaki, Chowk Chabutra, Dhounthly Bazaar and adjoining areas shall remain affected onSeptember 11 from 10 am to 1.30 pm.
Similarly, the power supply to Sainik Colony and its adjoining areas fed from SC-1, SC-2 and SC-4 feeders shall remain affected on September 12, 13, 14 and 15 from 07 am to 11 am.
Likewise, the power supply to Gandhi Nagar and its adjoining areas fed from RC-1 and RC-7 feeders shall remain affected onSeptember 11 and 14 from 07 am to 11 am.
However, the power supply to Channi Himmat and its Adjoining areas fed from CH-8 feeder shall remain affected on September 13 from 07 am to 11 am.
Meanwhile, the power supply to Bakshi Nagar, Rajpura, Gurha, Rehari, Sarwal and adjoining areas fed from 33 KV Canal-Medical Line shall remain affected on September 12 from 07 am to 01 pm.
Similarly, the power supply to Rakh Muthi, Burmal, Balla-De-Bagh, Devpur, Naiwala, Sohal, Jourian Town, Bhalwal and adjoining areas fed from 33 KV Akhnoor-Jourian line shall remain affected on September 11 from 07 am to 02 pm.
Likewise, the power supply to Raipura Chungi to Toph Sherkhanian Bridge (Best Price) fed from T-3, T-4 and SN-4 feeders shall remain affected on September 11, 12, 13 and 15 from 06 am to 11 am.
However, the power supply to KC Cricket Academy to Muthi fed from T-4, MU-4, MU-5, MU-7, MU-9, MU-11, UD-1 and UD-2 feeders shall remain affected on September 11, 13, 15 and 16 from 06 am to 11 am.
Meanwhile, the power supply to Bawe Talab fed from Feeder No-4 and special line JCP College shall remain affected on September 11 from 06 am to 11 am, the official added.