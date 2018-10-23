Power shutdown in Jammu parts from Oct 23

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 22:
Authorities on Monday said that power supply to several areas in Jammu will remain affected from October 23.
According to an official, in order to carry out the work for replacement of 11 KV Indoor Panels (1 5), the shutdown of 2x10 MVA, 33/11 KV Receiving Station Canal is being observed.
During the shutdown, the power supply to Mohinder Nagar, Bhagwati Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Canal Road, Krishna Nagar and adjoining areas shall remain affected on October 23 from 8 am to 3 pm.
Meanwhile, to carry out different development works, the shutdown of 11KV feeders is being observed.
During the shutdown, the power supply to Canal, Shakti Nagar, Patel Nagar, AG Office and adjoining areas shall remain affected on October 23, 25 and 27 from 10 am to 2 pm, the official added.
Similarly, the power supply to New Plot, Prem Nagar, Jawahar Nagar and adjoining areas shall remain affected on October 23 and 25 from 10 am to 2 pm, the official said.