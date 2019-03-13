Power shutdown in Jammu parts from March 13

March 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir news

Authorities on Tuesday said that power supply to several areas will remain affected in Jammu owing to maintenance work at several places.

As per an official, in order to carry out various development and repair works, the power supply to Nandpur, Jerada, Baba Chmalyal, Adhelar and its adjoining areas fed from 33 KV Nandpur Line emanating from 220/132/33KV Grid Station Lalyana shall remain affected on March 13 from 11 am to 02 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Akhnoor, Pargwal Lift Irrigation Ranjan, Sarote, Jourian, Sohal Bhalwal, Tanda, Balli Gulaba, Choki Choura and MES Akhnoor fed from 132/22 KV Gris Station Akhnoor shall remain affected on March 13 from 9.30 am to 03 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Bharat Nagar, Vasant Vihar, Kabir Colony, Poonch House, Talab Tillo, Kamla Palace, Mandlik Nagar, Patta Paloura, Top Paloura, Shanti Nagar and its adjoining areas fed from T-3, T-4, T-7, UD-2, MU-5, MU-8 and SN-4 feeders shall remain affected on March 13 from 10 am to 02 pm.

Meanwhile, the power supply to Muthi, Barnai, Dream City, PHE Installations of Muthi area and its adjoining areas fed from MU-4, MU-5, MU-7, MU-11, MU-9, UD-1 and UD-2 feeders shall remain affected on March, 13, 14 and 15 from 10 am to 02 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Kunjwani Market, Ekta Vihar, Deep Nagar, Uttam Nagar, Shiva Colony, Kunjwani Bye Pass and its adjoining areas fed from SR-1 and SR-2 feeders shall remain affected on March 13 and 14 from 10 am to 02 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Lower Roop Nagar, Buta Nagar, Sharika Vihar and PHE Installations fed from RN-3 and MU-10 feeders shall remain affected on March 13 and 15 from 10 am to 02 pm.

Meanwhile, the power supply to Durga Nagar, Chinore, Dogra Nagar and its adjoining areas fed from RN-2 and RN-6 feeders shall remain affected on March 14 and 16 from 10 am to 02 pm, the official added.