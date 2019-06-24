Power shutdown in Jammu parts from June 25

June 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Authorities on Sunday said that power supply to several areas will reamin affected owing to maintenance work at several places.

According to Superintending Engineer, Elect. Maintt. & R.E. Circle, Jammu, the power supply to Lower Roop Nagar, Paloura Top and adjoining areas fed from RN-3 and RC-8 feeders shall remain affected on June 24 and 26 from 08 am to 12 noon.

Similarly, the power supply to Sainik Colony and its adjoining areas fed from SC-4 feeder shall remain affected on June 24 and 26 from 06 am to 10 am.

Likewise, the power supply to Gandhi Nagar and its adjoining areas fed from JDA-1 feeder shall remain affected on June 25 and 28 from 06 am to 10 am.

Meanwhile, the power supply to Trikuta Nagar and its adjoining areas fed from JDA-5 and JDA-9 feeders shall remain affected on June 24 and 27 from 06 am to 10 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Transport Nagar and its adjoining areas fed from TPN-3, TPN-5 and TPN-1 feeders shall remain affected on June 24, 25, 26, 28 and 29 from 06 am to 10 am.

Likewise, the power supply to Seora, MES and its adjoining areas fed from SR-1 and MES-3 feeders shall remain affected on June 25, 27 and 29 from 06 am to 10 am.

Meanwhile, the power supply to Apsra Road and its adjoining areas fed from RC-5, RC-6 and RC-3 feeders shall remain affected on June 24, 26 and 28 from 06 am to 10 am.