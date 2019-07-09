Power shutdown in Jammu parts from July 9

July 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Authorities on Monday said that power supply to several areas will remain affected owing to maintenance work at several places.

Superintending Engineer, Elect. Maintt. & R.E. Circle-1, Jammu has informed that, to carry out Pole Stringing and Pole Erection works by M/s. L&T under IPDS/PMDP Scheme, the power supply to Transport Nagar and its adjoining area will remain affected on July 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 from 6 am to 10 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Seora, MES and its adjoining area will remain affected on July 9, 11 and 13 from 6 am to 10 am.

Likewise, the power supply to Apsra Road and its adjoining area will remain affected on July 9, 11 and 13 from 6 am to 10 am.

Similarly, for testing of CT/PT unit, the power supply to Jagati, Jarni, Tanda, Shibba, Bamyal and its adjoining areas will remain affected on July 9 from 10 am to 2 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Nagrota Town, Toll Post, Dhoke Wazirian and its adjoining areas will remain affected on July 10 from 10 am to 2 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Suketar, Dansal Suketar, Jajjar Kotli etc will remain affected on July 11 from 10 am to 2 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Baleeni Nallaha, Narayan, Nadore, Kattal Battal, Ban Tallab Panjgrian, Damuni adjoining areas will remain affected on July 12 from 10 am to 2 pm.

Meanwhile, to execute work of stringing and pole erection, the power supply to Company Bagh and its adjoining areas will remain affected on July 13 from 7 am to 11 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Nagrota Market, CRPF Camp, Migrant Camp, Tok Bahirra and its adjoining areas will remain affected on July 9 and 11 from 7 am to 11 am.

Likewise, the power supply to Khanpur, Bazigar Basti, Ladhakhi Colony, Kamini area and its adjoining areas will remain affected on July 10 and 12 from 7 am to 11 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Bantalab and its adjoining areas will remain affected on July 9 and 10 from 8 am to 1 pm.

However, to facilitate felling/removal of trees at Location Sua No. 1 to Doomi, the power supply to Gurah Pattan, Doomi, Pargwal, Garkhal, Kana Chak and adjoining areas will remain affected on July 10 from 6 am to 11 am, the official added.