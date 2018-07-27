About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Power shutdown in Jammu parts form July 28

Published at July 27, 2018 01:37 AM 0Comment(s)162views


Rising Kashmir News

JAMMU:

Authorities on Thursday said that power supply in some areas of Jammu will remain affected on July 28 and 29.
According to an official, to execute the work for erection of one isolation point and replacing of damaged HT pole on 11 KV PHE Barjani feeder, the shutdown of 11 KV feeders is being observed.
During the shutdown, the power supply to Industries in SIDCO, Bari Brahmana, EPIP Kartholi, Barjani, Smailpur, Badhori, GurhaSlathian and Mandal Rahya shall remain affected on July 29 from 9 am to 3 pm.
Meanwhile, to carry out emergency branch cutting and replacement of worn-out jumpers of 33 KV Canal-Medical line, the power supply to areas fed from R/Stn. Medical Essential feeders from 33/11 KV R/Stns. shall remain affected on July 28 from 7 am to 12 noon.
However, the Medical and SSH shall be fed from 33 KV Janipur-Sectt line, he added.

