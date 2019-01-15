Power shutdown in Jammu parts for today

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 14:
Authorities on Monday said the power supply to several areas in Jammu will remain affected owing to some maintenance work at several places.
As per an official, in order to carry out temporary shifting of HT/LT Network coming in the alignment of 4-laning of Jammu-Akhnoor National Highway, the power supply to Bharat Nagar, Vasant Vihar, Kabir Colony, Poonch House, Talab Tillo, Kamla Palace, Mandlik Nagar, Patta Paloura, Top Paloura, Shanti Nagar, Muthi, Best Price and its adjoining areas fed from T-3, T-4, T-7, SN-4, UD-2, MU-5 and MU-8 feeder shall remain affected on January 15, 17 and 19 from 10 am to 03 pm.
Similarly, for carrying out the works regarding maintenance of HT Line and installation of line Link set on Manda HT Line, the power supply to Karan Nagar, Manda, Amphalla, Rehari, Ranbir Press etc fed from DH-04 and MD-03 feeders shall remain affected on January 16 from 10 am to 01 pm.
Likewise, to carry out works under R-APDRP, the power supply to Durga Nagar, Chinore, Pakka Talab and adjoining areas fed from RN-2 and RN-6 feeders shall remain affected on January 16 and 18 from 10 am to 02 pm.
Meanwhile, to carry out installation of (1 5) New 11 KV Panel Set at Receiving Station Jandrah, the power supply to Jandrah, Kishanpur, Manwal, Saruinsar, Challad, Nagola, MES Kanyala and adjoining areas fed from 1x6.3 MVA, 33/11 KV Receiving Station Jandrah shall remain affected on January 16 from 10 am to 06 pm, the official added.