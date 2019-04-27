Power shutdown in Jammu on April 27

April 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Authorities on Friday said that power supply to several areas will remain affected owing to maintenance work at several places.

According to Superintending Engineer, Electric Maintt and R.E. Circle, Jammu, the power supply to Industrial area fed from 33/11 KV Receiving Station Digiana through 11 KV outgoing DG-1 and DG-2 feeders shall remain affected on April 27 from 10 am to 04 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Industrial area fed from 33/11 KV Receiving Station Gangyal through 11 KV outgoing G-6 feeder shall remain affected on April 28 from 10 am to 04 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Industrial area fed from 33/11 KV Receiving Station Gangyal through 11 KV outgoing G-4 feeder shall remain affected on April 29 from 10 am to 04 pm.