Power shutdown from Oct 22

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 19:
Authorities on Friday said that power supply to several areas in Jammu city will remain affected owing to maintenance work at several places.
According to an official, in order to carry out various repair and upgradation works, the power supply to Babliana and its adjoining areas fed from BL-3 feeder shall remain affected on October 22 and 24 from 08 am to 12 noon.
Similarly, the power supply to Channi Himamt and its adjoining areas fed from CH-6 and CH-7 feeders shall remain affected on October 21, 22 and 23 from 08 am to 12 noon, he added.
He said that likewise, the power supply to Sainik Colony and its adjoining areas fed from SC-1 and SC-4 feeders shall remain affected on October 23 and 24 from 08 am to 12 noon.
Meanwhile, the power supply to Satwari and its adjoining areas fed from SA-3 feeder shall remain affected on October 23 and 25 from 08 am to 12 noon, the official added.
The official added similarly, the power supply to Trikuta Nagar and its adjoining areas fed from JDA-5 and JDA-9 feeders shall remain affected on October 22 and 24 from 08 am to 12 noon.
Likewise, the power supply to Bari Brahmana and its adjoining areas fed from BB-21, BB-22 and BB-23 feeders shall remain affected on October 21 from 10 am to 04 pm, the official added.
The official added that meanwhile, the power supply to Nagri, Barnoti, Palli, Nanan, Jakhbar, Saidpur, Kathua City, Ward No.4, 5, 6, Changran Village and their adjoining areas fed from 66 KV Changran feeder shall remain affected on October 21 and 22 from 08 am to 01 pm.