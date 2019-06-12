Power shutdown from June 12-18: PDD

June 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Office of Power Controller, Kashmir province, PDD Bemina today informed that 33 KV lines of STD-Ist would be shut down from 12-18 June 2019 to carry out branch cutting.

According to the details, Habak Lal Bazar line will be shut down on 12 June, Pampore-Badami Bagh line on 13 and 15 June, Pampore-Pantha Chowk line on 15 June and Khonmoh SIDCO III line on 17 and 18 June 2019 from 9.30 am to 6.00 pm. The power supply to the area fed from the respective lines shall remain affected on the given date and time.