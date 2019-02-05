Power shutdown: Admin issue directions

SRINAGAR:
The 33 KV Budgam-Kremshore line would remain shut on February 8 and from 9 AM to 5 PM to carry out stringing works of 220 KV DC Amargarh Wagoora transmission line, official spokesperson said.
The office of Chief Engineer, EM&RE Wing Kashmir on Monday informed that the works would be carried out in the dedicated time and date. The information was provided in the official communiqué issued from the office here.
According to the document, besides, 11 KV Kremshore line, Feeder 2 shall also remain affected on the date mentioned earlier.