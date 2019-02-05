About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Power shutdown: Admin issue directions

Published at February 05, 2019 12:11 AM 0Comment(s)240views


SRINAGAR:

The 33 KV Budgam-Kremshore line would remain shut on February 8 and from 9 AM to 5 PM to carry out stringing works of 220 KV DC Amargarh Wagoora transmission line, official spokesperson said.
The office of Chief Engineer, EM&RE Wing Kashmir on Monday informed that the works would be carried out in the dedicated time and date. The information was provided in the official communiqué issued from the office here.
According to the document, besides, 11 KV Kremshore line, Feeder 2 shall also remain affected on the date mentioned earlier.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top