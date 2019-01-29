About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Power shut down in Jammu parts on Jan 30

Published at January 29, 2019 12:25 AM 0Comment(s)264views


Rising Kashmir News

JAMMU, JANUARY 26:

 Authorities on Monday said that power supply to several areas will remain affected on January 30 owing to maintenance work at several places.
As per an official, to carry out work for insertion of poles / painting of poles of under new 33 KV Barn–Roopnagar line, the shutdown of 33 KV Barn-Bhalwal, 33 KV Purkhoo& 33 KV Gharota lines emanating from 220/132/33 KV Grid Station, Barn is being observed.
During the shutdown, the power supply to areas fed from 33/11 KV R/Stns. Bhalwal, Thather, Bantalab, Purkhoo, Batera, Shama Chak Barnai, Domana (Jawala) and Gharota will remain affected on January 30 from 10.30 am to 3.30 pm.
Meanwhile, in connection with onserion of poles between Tawi crossing span near left bank of the river, the shutdown of 33 KV Canal-Satwari Line is being observed.
During the shutdown, the power supply to Narwal Pain, Rani Bagh, Ajit Nagar, Colonel Colony, Satwari Special Bureau, Satwari Airforce, Airport, Military Hospital, Nai Basti, Ashok Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Mill Cantt. and adjoining areas will remain affected on January 30 from 10 am to 3 pm.
However, to carry out painting of poles of new 33 KV Barn–Roopnagar, the shutdown of 11 KV Feeders TH-1, BH-1 & DJ-4 emanating from 1x10 MVA, 33/11 KV Receiving Station Thathar, 1x10 MVA, 33/11 KV Receiving Station Bhalwal & 1x10 MVA, 33/11 KV Receiving Station Domana (Jawala) is being observed.
During the shutdown, the power supply to Thathar, MIET, Nardani, Bhalwal, Kot, Kangar Morh and adjoining areas of Jawala will remain affected on January 29 from 10 am to 3.30 pm, the official added

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top