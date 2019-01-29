Power shut down in Jammu parts on Jan 30

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 26:
Authorities on Monday said that power supply to several areas will remain affected on January 30 owing to maintenance work at several places.
As per an official, to carry out work for insertion of poles / painting of poles of under new 33 KV Barn–Roopnagar line, the shutdown of 33 KV Barn-Bhalwal, 33 KV Purkhoo& 33 KV Gharota lines emanating from 220/132/33 KV Grid Station, Barn is being observed.
During the shutdown, the power supply to areas fed from 33/11 KV R/Stns. Bhalwal, Thather, Bantalab, Purkhoo, Batera, Shama Chak Barnai, Domana (Jawala) and Gharota will remain affected on January 30 from 10.30 am to 3.30 pm.
Meanwhile, in connection with onserion of poles between Tawi crossing span near left bank of the river, the shutdown of 33 KV Canal-Satwari Line is being observed.
During the shutdown, the power supply to Narwal Pain, Rani Bagh, Ajit Nagar, Colonel Colony, Satwari Special Bureau, Satwari Airforce, Airport, Military Hospital, Nai Basti, Ashok Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Mill Cantt. and adjoining areas will remain affected on January 30 from 10 am to 3 pm.
However, to carry out painting of poles of new 33 KV Barn–Roopnagar, the shutdown of 11 KV Feeders TH-1, BH-1 & DJ-4 emanating from 1x10 MVA, 33/11 KV Receiving Station Thathar, 1x10 MVA, 33/11 KV Receiving Station Bhalwal & 1x10 MVA, 33/11 KV Receiving Station Domana (Jawala) is being observed.
During the shutdown, the power supply to Thathar, MIET, Nardani, Bhalwal, Kot, Kangar Morh and adjoining areas of Jawala will remain affected on January 29 from 10 am to 3.30 pm, the official added