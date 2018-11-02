Power scenario worsens ahead of winters

PDD has no power curtailment plans: Chief Eng
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Nov 01:
Despite the government’s assurance of providing an uninterrupted power supply in the Valley at the onset of winters, the power scenario has already worsened.
The frequent and unscheduled power cuts have put people to immense inconvenience.
In most parts of Kashmir, including the capital city of Srinagar, people are pouring in with complaints about regular power cuts in their respective areas.
The residents from several localities of non-metered areas of Srinagar including Batamaloo, Fateh Kadal, Safa Kadal, and Rainawari criticized the government for unscheduled power cuts.
Showkat Mattu, who hails from downtown Srinagar, said for the past two weeks or so, their area was witnessing prolonged power curtailments, causing major inconvenience to them, especially at night.
Similar complaints of unscheduled power curtailments have been received from metered area of Srinagar.
The residents of Rajbagh, Padshahi Bagh, Hyderpora, Noor Bagh said electricity was playing “hide and seek” though winters which are yet to start.
“It’s only autumn, and we are already witnessing power disruption. If the government doesn’t take immediate remedies, it will be a tough winter ahead,” Feroz Sheikh, a local from Hyderpora, told Rising Kashmir.
The situation is no different in rural areas of the Valley.
The residents from various areas of south Kashmir including Bijbehara, Kulgam, and Anantnag said the continuous power cuts were causing great deal of inconvenience to them.
“We are facing power curtailment for several hours together. The curtailments have adversely affected the studies of our children,” a local from Kulgam said.
Similar complaints were also received from north Kashmir where people are already gearing up to find alternative means to keep warm in winters in absence of electricity.
On October 15, Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam had directed the Power Development Department (PDD) to ensure that there was no power problem in Kashmir during winters.
Subrahmanyam had said there were clear instructions from the Governor that the consumers should not be put to any inconvenience because of unscheduled power cuts during winters.
Chief Engineer PDD, Kashmir, Hashmat Qazi said massive load-shed on the power stations compelled the department to cut power supply.
“If people consume electricity judiciously, I can assure you that there won’t be an erratic power supply,” Qazi said. “For seven months, we have provided uninterrupted power supply but nobody remembers that. Now, when there is slight interruption, people are up in arms.”
He said as of now, the department had no plan for any power curtailment schedule.
“So far, we have managed to supply 1370 MW without any curtailment. If the requirement arises then only we can think of preparing a schedule. Otherwise, we are committed to provide uninterrupted power supply in winters also,” Qazi said.