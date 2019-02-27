Power scenario reviewed in Pulwama

Pulwama, February 26:
District Development Commissioner Pulwama, Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah today chaired a meeting of officers of the Power Development Department to review the power scenario in the district.
The meeting was attended by Executive Engineers ED Pulwama/ Awantipora, Executive engineer STD / Transmission lines, Joint Director planning and other concerned officials.
The meeting was briefed in detail about the current power scenario in the District. It was informed that various schemes and programmes are being implemented by the department for further improvement and augmentation of power scenario of the District.
Speaking on the occasion, DC said that an effective mechanism should be put in place to ensure that the infrastructure up gradation schemes in power sector are completed within the stipulated time frame, so that the cost escalation and other related factors are effectively checked.
DDC directed the officials of PDD to work out an effective mechanism so that the issues faced by the general public regarding power scenario are resolved within the shortest possible time.
He stressed upon the officials to ensure visible improvements in load shedding and reclamation of damaged transformers.