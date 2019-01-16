Power scenario in Lolab reviewed

Kupwara, January 15:
District Development Commissioner Khalid Jahangir Tuesday visited several far flung places of Lolab area to review the overall power scenario and the status of ongoing development works carried out by PDD under centrally sponsored Saubghaya scheme.
The DDC visited Cherkoot, Khumriyal and Khodi during which he was briefed by the concerned authorities about the status of various ongoing developmental projects under the said scheme. He was informed that against the target of erecting 14224 electric poles, about 8813 have been installed in areas viz Maniga, Zangli, Rangwar, Bartnad, and at some other places resulting in better transmission of power supply.
Moreover, the DDC was briefed that 85 Sub-stations against the target of 128 have been established in the area facilitating power supply to hitherto un-electrified villages.
He also took a comprehensive review of the work on other vital projects spearheaded by the PDD.
Meanwhile, the DDC met several deputations and listened to their grievances. He assured that all genuine issues will be addressed on priority.
Khalid Jahangir directed for accelerating the pace of work on the remaining projects besides mobilising available resources for achieving results within stipulated time frame. He also impressed upon the authorities to provide uninterrupted power supply to the people during scheduled hours.