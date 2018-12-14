Power pangs

People from different districts of Kashmir have leveled fresh allegations against the Power Development Department for not adhering to its own curtailment schedule. People in metered areas have complained that the department had extended the six-hour daily power cut to nine hours and was not following the schedule it had issued earlier. The sordid tales have been shared by people in central, north as well as south Kashmir districts. PDD chief Hashmat Qazi however rejected the allegations and said that the department was strictly following its schedule. Power cuts have become unbearable with minimum temperatures staying below zero degrees Celsius in almost all parts of the region. The severities have been exacerbated by continuous disruptions in power supply at a time when it is needed most. In the last couple of weeks power authorities have been issuing statements only while people have been battling the cold weather conditions with alternatives that happen to be inadequate in every sense. Whether it is in homes, offices – severe cold has made it difficult for people to carry out daily tasks. After hue and cry over unscheduled cuts and failure to fix transmission and distribution losses, at many places the government announced “achhey din” with the operationalization of Alistang transmission line. The usual indifference of authorities in addition to skewed plans and lack of coordination are mainly responsible for the prevailing situation. There is also a high risk of electrocutions in the wet weather conditions, particularly in winter months when wet surfaces due to rain and snow cause reduced insulation in live wires. As valley witnessed from light to heavy rains and snow in the last few days it has become all the more important for the department to be prepared to face tough weather conditions. Authorities have also brought it to the notice of the suffering people in the valley that transformer breakdowns due to extra load in winters may also affect the power scenario. There are inadequate backups incase distribution power transformers blow out. The government needs to come out of the slumber and work on the grievances. Power department may press on its employees to accelerate the ongoing work like maintenance but it has to bear in mind the risks as well. There is a dire need of equipping the casual laborers and daily wagers with the needed safety gear so that lives can be saved.