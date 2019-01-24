Power pack

The additional purchase of 100 MWs of electricity by Power Development Department has had no impact in Kashmir as scheduled and unscheduled power cuts continue across the valley. The dark reality in valley has led to protests in different districts with people hitting the roads sporadically. On winter power crises in valley PDD officials have been prompt to point out the culprit – deficit between supply and demand. But this assertion of the PDD has become disputable – if 100 MWs couldn’t bring any relief and didn’t stop the power cuts particularly the unscheduled ones, it is likely that additional power won’t make any difference. The power department to explain the cuts has also been blaming transmission and distribution losses. In November 2018, the department issued the curtailment schedule and PDD chief Engineer Hashmat Qazi said that situation would improve once the Alisteng grid station becomes operational. After missing five consecutive deadlines, the grid station is yet to provide any relief to thousands of people in the valley who do not see the schedule being followed or any improvement in the curtailment. Now the officials say wait till the end of February. But by then the harsh phase of the winter will be over, and presumably the demand for electricity will also be less. It may also be that the situation will improve on its own by the end of February. It is also possible that the unscheduled cuts that are witnessed almost every day are more because of the inefficient in the department than the factors that are usually hold responsible by the authorities. The prevailing situation raises a question on the efficiency of the department given that additional power was purchased and transmission is being improved in the valley. Recently, there have been allegations of massive corruption leveled against the power department that was supposed to install smaller distribution transformers in the city. These transformers are said to have been installed only in some selected localities. A number of people have alleged that power authorities erected poles and even installed the smaller transformers that distribute electricity to three houses, but that it was selectively done and the exercise was abandoned mid way. Power authorities have to answer as what happened to those transformers and the drive started by the department. Mere recharge of power in valley with the additional packs is not going to lead us anywhere. The department has to admit its inefficiency and wayward approach of the officials who have been parroting few phrases during winters to cool down the tempers in valley.