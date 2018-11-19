Dear Editor,
This is regarding the frequent power outages in Kashmir during winters. Two decades ago when people started hearing about new power projects they thought their problems that surface during winters in the absence of electricity, will be over. Different power projects were launched by central government with peanuts share to the state government. Every time the state government misled people of Kashmir by feeding them lies about power share. After two decades it is all clear that central government has stolen power from the state by corrupting the state government and directing it to make false promises to the people of Kashmir. The power produced in Kashmir is supplied to different states and areas where electricity is required to run the industries. People of Kashmir have been suffering – business, industries and residents – all share the suffering due to power woes. If there is anyone who can deal with it, it is the state government. But not the kind of state government we have today that dances to the tunes of central government. We want all our power projects back.
Mohammad Yousuf Mir