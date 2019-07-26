Power misused in use of pellet guns: HCBA

July 26, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

In connection to the pellet victims and usage of pellet guns in Kashmir, the Jammu Kashmir High Court Bar Association on Thursday informed the High Court that the power of the state to use force is regulated by law—observing that the “law has not ignored the proportion of force to be used against in any unlawful assembly.”

Senior counsel Zaffar Shah representing Bar Association in the matter explained the Sections of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) from Section 127 to 132.

Advocate Zaffar submitted before the court that any executive magistrate can command to disperse an unlawful assembly with little force.

He said as per section 127 and 128 power lies with executive Magistrate and police officer and as per Section 129 and Section 130, the power lies only with executive Magistrate to command any unlawful assembly.

Zaffar submitted that as per Section 131 the power of containing any unlawful assembly, the power lies with executive Magistrate or commissioner officer army and Section 132 deals with regulating police action.

“We need to know what weaponry we can use in light of these Sections as it has been pressed that little force or little damage needs to be caused in case there is a violent unlawful assembly going on,” he submitted.

While concluding the argument for today, he reposed the question to the Court weather this little damage or little force will be caused by lathicharge, rubber bullets, tear smoke shells, pellet guns or fire arm.

“This needs to be answered,” he concluded. The matter will be taken up for further arguments for on Friday.

Meanwhile, the division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rashid Ali Dar directed State to file status report before Registry concerning the facilities provided to pellet blinded victims as well as other visually impaired persons of the State.

The direction was passed after the State counsel informed the court that they have prepared the status report.