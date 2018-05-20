Power Minister promises fully-electrified JK by Dec 2018

‘134 JK villages electrified in ModiGovt’
Faisul YaseenSrinagar, May 19:
Union Minister of Power (independent Charge) Raj Kumar Singh Saturday said entire Jammu Kashmir would be electrified by December 2018.
Speaking at the inaugural function of the 330 MW Kishen Ganga hydroelectric project and Srinagar semi ring road project, Singh said 134 un-electrified villages in Jammu Kashmir had been electrified during the past two-and-a-half-years of Prime Minister NarendraModi-led government.
He said a population of 4.5 lakh in Jammu Kashmir was still devoid of electricity and expressed hope that all of them would be provided with power supply by year end.
Singh said the power crisis in the State would improve after the inauguration of Kishen Ganga hydroelectric project and further enhance after the 1000 MW PakalDul hydroelectric project whose foundation stone was laid by Modi on Saturday in Jammu gets operational.
He said the inauguration of the Kishen Ganga project would not only help generate 330 MWs of electricity but also increase the water levels in Uri I and Uri II hydroelectric projects, and thus help in better power generation in these projects.
The union minister said the Government of India (GoI) was not only planning to electrify the un-electrified villages across Jammu Kashmir but also ensure 24 hour power supply to the electrified areas.
Singh said New Delhi was doing everything possible to ensure 24-hour power supply in Jammu Kashmir and the construction of the 1000 MW PakalDul project would go a long way in realising this dream.
Islamabad had been opposing the construction of the 330 MW Kishan Ganga and 850 MW Ratle hydroelectric power plants built by India in Jammu Kashmir stating that the projects were violating the Indus Water Treaty (IWT).
Stressing that the Kishen Ganga power project would be dedicated to the country, Singh said GoI had done everything that could be done under the IWT.
The IWT is a water-sharing treaty between New Delhi and Islamabad signed in Karachi on September 19, 1960 by the thenIndian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the then Pakistan President Muhammad Ayub Khan.
The World Bank, the then International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), is a signatory as a third party.
