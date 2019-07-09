Power lifting championship held in Bla

July 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Baramullah Power lifting Championship successfully concluded on 6 July 2019 at Transformers Gym Pattan.

The championship was organised by Kashmir Powerlifting Association (KPA) and sponsored by Transformers Gym.

Thirty five participants took part in the championship.

Mohammad Hamza declared was declared as ‘Power Man’ of the event who lifted 405kg and got 313 points.

General Secretary KPA Feroz Shah gave away the prices among the players.