Power-less

It has not been a good start for Power Development Department this winter as people across Kashmir are up in arms against frequent and unscheduled power outages. According to a report published in this newspaper, the department has framed fresh power curtailment schedule with 3-4 hours daily power cut in the metered areas and 7-8 hours power cut in non-metered areas. On Wednesday, people in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district staged protests against recent power outages. Complaints were also registered by residents of other districts where power outages have become routine. On Wednesday, Chief Engineer Hashmat Qazi explained the power crisis as state’s inability to meet the home demand. Qazi said the state receives only 1300 MWs against the home demand of 2100 MWs. There is a deficit of about 800 MWs. Qazi assured that the crisis will be resolved to some extent after the completion of Alasteng power grid station. Notwithstanding the renewed assurance by the top PDD official, similar claims made in the past about witnessing brighter days ahead did not see the light of day. On the contrary, the department has been found in the past flouting its own directions and not adhering to its own schedules. Also, the power schedule seems to hold good only when other factors do not come into play. For instance, few inches of snow makes the schedule fly out of the window. Power scenario in Kashmir over the years has deteriorated. Earlier the government had decided to privatize power distribution in the state. The move drew sharp criticism from the employees who also described it as an assault on the state’s special status. Few years ago state’s power budget was taken out of the general budget. Although it wasn’t clear then on what basis the decision had been made, it has not proved to be helping any way. Transmission and distribution losses have been flagged as issue for years now. Not to miss the power potential of the state, the 20,000 MW production and the forgotten battle between New Delhi- NHPC and the state. The disturbing question that has stayed all this while – will the power crises in winter in Kashmir be ever resolved – needs to be answered. State’s power infrastructure has always been decrepit. Once again we are approaching the season of blown out distribution transformers and darker days. Until the exploitation of state’s resources stops no improvement in the power scenario could be expected.