Privatization of Power:

Power employees up in arms against government

Published at August 14, 2018 12:47 AM


Srinagar, Aug 13:

Power sector employees in Jammu and Kashmir are up in arms against state government decision to privatize distribution of electricity. The employees have threatened to intensify their protest against the move.
While calling the move anti-people they said that Kashmir being the conflict zone has suffered huge economic losses and paying hefty amounts as power fee to private companies will add to their hardships.
The Government move has rejected and resented by All Jammu and Kashmir Electrical Employees Union that asked Power Management to put the order in abeyance.
Pertinently, State Administrative Council has privatised electricity metering in the state and granted sanction for a smart grid project.
The SAC on Wednesday accorded sanction to the engagement of the Rural Electricity Corporation Power Distribution Company Limited (RECPDCL) for carrying out power meter procurement, meter reading, billing and maintenance.
All Jammu and Kashmir Electrical Employees Union has decided to observe strike on August 20 in this regard. “We vehemently oppose the government decision with regard to privatization of power as it will not only affect poor people but also hit daily rated workers working in the department,” the Union said. (CNS)

 

