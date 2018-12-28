The paramilitary CRPF which is among the biggest power defaulters in Kashmir has a total outstanding bill of Rs 19.97 crore till August 31 this year. Prominent politicians owe the Power Development Department (PDD) Rs 42.4 lakhs and the departments of the state government owe Rs 53.38 crore for electricity consumed till August 31, 2018. It gets better – PDD itself is a power defaulter in the state. Such an abysmal record should make the heads roll. Recently, the State Administrative Council draw flak when it announced privatizing the electricity metering in the state which included power meter procurement, meter reading, billing and maintenance. It didn’t say about privatizing power distribution, yet there was conundrum with employees up in arms against the government. The agitated employees called it anti-people, fearing that many employees may lose their jobs in the bid. Their concern was genuine and so is the concern as who or what is going to stop the mess in state’s power department. The department has been failing to push the defaulters to clear the outstanding bills, while as the same department hardly shows any leniency while dealing with the commoner. Their connections are snapped, their wires are seized and they are left in darkness while the same department does not imitate any action against the powerful defaulters in the state. As these circumstances prevail, how can the privatization be criticized and averted? The power department has also been promoting discrimination among the people of the state. For the same consumption and even more, consumers in non-metered areas are paying three to four times lesser than those in metered areas. An average household with five members in non-metered area pays less than Rs 400 when an average household in metered areas pays from 1500 to Rs 2000. True, the latter pays for units whereas flat rate and even arbitrary rates are fixed for households in non-metered areas. It is illegal, indefensible and reeks of discrimination and injustice. The department tries to justify the disparity with more cuts in non-metered areas than metered areas. It is not for the cuts that a consumer pays, but for the consumption. It doesn’t happen in any other commodity, products or service as the rates are fixed. Be it fuels –petrol, kerosene, diesel or any other essential, the rate is fixed irrespective of fact whether the consumer is rich or poor. The government does offer relief to poor in legal way like subsidize certain items and in a transparent manner. Not the way PDD has been doing it, which is failing to install meters in some areas due to backlash from people and giving up the exercise while retaining the same in those areas where people do not show much resistance. The icing on the cake – government forces, politicians, government departments do not pay at all, and PDD does not seem to do anything about it. The government must issue a deadline to the department to clear the mess failing which it must reconsider privatizing power metering.