Power Crisis: Govt to start 300 MW Alistang grid station

Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Nov 17:
The government is all set to utilise Alistang transmission line that would generate additional 300 MWs of electricity to overcome the power deficit in the Valley.
Sources said at the end of the year, the Alistang grid station, which has missed four deadlines in the past, would be ready to receive the power from all radial lines to cater to the power shortfall in the Valley.
The government will also reap some benefits of the recently-commissioned 1000 MW transmission line by a Mumbai-based electric transmission development company, Sterlite Power.
The Valley faces a peak deficit of 800 MW during winter months.
According to the Power Development Department (PDD), the peak requirement jumps to 2100 MW in the winter months but only 1300 MW of electricity is available for distribution.
Sources said the additional 300 MWs would provide a breathing space for the PDD which is consistently under the hammer for resorting to unscheduled power cuts.
“The government is also working on a war-footing basis on Delina and Budgam transmission line to receive maximum power supply,” they said.
After Darbar moved to Jammu, PDD has come under severe criticism for resorting to unscheduled power cuts, causing grave hardships to the people in Kashmir.
Adding to the woes of people, who are already facing long, unscheduled power cuts, PDD has framed power curtailment schedule and decided to resort to daily power cuts of eight hours in non-metered areas and four hours in metered areas.
Sources said the lack of requisite infrastructure has also hampered the PDD to fully utilise the much-hyped 1000 MW Sterlite project which was aimed to bring down power cuts in the Valley during winters.
“There is no dearth of funds from Government of India for the upliftment of power grids in the State, but the lackadaisical approach of successive governments hampered the growth over the years,” they said.
Sources said under schemes like Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP), Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY), and Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS), the State has enough funds to complete their pending projects.
Despite being rich in water reservoirs, Kashmir has received minimum benefits from the various power projects currently managed by the power companies in the Valley.