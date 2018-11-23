Power breeds violence

Element of lust for power would never be in a position to defeat humanity
Element of lust for power would never be in a position to defeat humanity
Hilal Wani
wanihilal@gmail.com
The modern world is full of violence, clashes, crimes and insecurity. Undoubtedly speaking that human beings achieved high level of progress and prosperity in multiple fields by using God gifted brain. Ironically, the competition among human beings for achieving hegemony and power has also caused security dilemma at national and international level.
Some believes that human beings by nature are cooperative and peaceful beings but this cooperative nature of human beings changes because of the race and greed for power.
However, the race and lust for power paves a way to violence, intimidation, superiority and finally it leads to violent clashes and disputes in modern arena.
The balkanisation in Muslim world is also an example of lust for power. Similarly, the patriarchal dominance and domestic violence against women is also linked with power dominance.
The cases of religious extremism are other examples of abuse of power where some communal forces are trying to impose their religious ideas and they do not respect religious pluralism.
The present cases of lynching in India shows that Indian society is still not free from criminalisation and this criminalisation is nothing but a violation of the principles of social justice, plural ethos and secular character of Indian polity.
In the same context, the case of Sabrimala issue where certain age group of women were not allowed to enter in the Temple in Kerala and case was filed in the Supreme Court of India and which clearly says that all women should be allowed to go for prayer at their own choice at the places of worship. Any sort of restriction on them will be clear violation of article 14, 15, 17 of the Indian Constitution.
In this context it can be argued that patriarchal dominance is the part of Indian society and even in the religious grounds there is an element of male superiority over female which is also denial of religious freedom to women.
Often human efforts are made for making someone happy and putting someone in danger. No peaceful and progressive society can be built until it must be acknowledged by every human being that violence is not feasible option for sustainable planet and violence end up on devastation.
Nevertheless, nation states have been always in search of peace and compatibility but the lust for overwhelming power creates compartmentalisation and division.
Same is the case with the followers of the major global religions that they had been at peace most of the times unfortunately once power element entered into religious domain it became detrimental to peaceful coexistence.
The paraphernalia of commonalities and civilizational dialogue are counted as some of the important methods for civilising bitter relations among followers of different religions.
To put it differently that all peace loving people will never stand on the side of violence. Violence has been mostly created by those who have selfish interests. International system is too much anarchic where every person is looking for his survival. The modern world where everything is available in bulk but one thing is missing that is durable peace.
The untold stories of human rights violations are dark chapters in the modern history. Indeed, humankind has made greater progress but it has not been able in preserving peaceful planet.
The element of lust for power would never be in a position to defeat humanity. Humanity on one day will blow up the power element.
In summation, I would like to end up this piece of work with the quote of Bertrand Russell ‘A world full of happiness is not beyond human power to create; the obstacles imposed by inanimate nature are not insuperable. The real obstacles lie in the heart of man, and the cure for these is a firm hope, informed and fortified by thought.’
Hence, it is clarion call to all those stakeholders who are consistently working on the peace project that they should not be dissatisfied rather be hopeful for peaceful planet.
As after darkness people are looking for light in a same manner after violence people are in search of peace.
Author teaches Political Science at Govt. Degree College, Sopore