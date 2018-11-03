Power breakdown leaves Srinagarites fuming

About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Committed for 24 hour power supply in city centre: CE


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Nov 02:

Power breakdown in city centre areas including residency road, Lal Chowk, Budshah Chowk, Saraibala, Magarmal Bagh, Jawahar Nagar, Pantha Chowk, Zewan and adjoining areas left the people fuming till 12 noon on Friday as the Power Development Department (PDD) authorities claimed that it took them 12 hours to restore the power supply snapped due to the damage caused by evening winds on Thursday to 33kv Cheshmashahi transmission line.
When contacted Chief Engineer PDD Kashmir Hashmat Qazi told KNS, “We are committed to 24 hour uninterrupted power supply in city centre right from TRC Radio Kashmir crossing up to Batamaloo but Thursday evening the 33kv Cheshmashahi transmission line was damaged by the winds that started blowing in the early evening hours but not the rains that lashed parts of valley.”
Meanwhile majority of the traders in city centre particularly residency road, main Lal Chowk, Jehangir Chowk and Jawahar Nagar areas alleged that PDD authorities have started enforcing unscheduled power cuts daily days before the move offices were closed in Srinagar and shifted to Jammu and threatened to protest on the roads if the PDD authorities fail to keep their commitment on 24 hour power supply in the city centre areas.

 

