Potholes make City roads accident prone

Will repair all major, minor roads on priority basis: Chief Engineer R&B
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Feb 15:
Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department has failed to repair the potholes on roads across Srinagar city making them accident prone and leaving the commuters to face inconvenience.
Commuters from various localities Thursday complained that presence of potholes on major roads is making them prone to accidents. They said they are facing tremendous problems and blamed R&B Department for the mess.
Abdul Majid, a vendor at Maisuma Chowk alleged that R&B employees repair roads during the Darbar Move and then they did not bother to look back at these roads.
“There are 5-6 pits on Jahangir Chowk-Dalgate road near SDA parking and these potholes have become dangerous points especially in the morning and evening when they are less invisible. These potholes can lead to a major accident any time,” Majid said.
Potholes can be spotted in every corner of the city, including Lal Chowk, Batamaloo, Sonwar, Nowhatta, Dhandar Khah, Karanagar, Zewan, Pantha Chowk, Residency Road, Rambagh, Chanapora, Natipora, Wazir Bagh, are near Jahangir Chowk flyover etc.
Mohammad Aslam, a local cab driver at Jehangir Chowk said instead of repairing roads, both Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) and R&B are responsible for the deterioration of roads in the city.
“It is difficult to slow down a vehicle all of sudden when these potholes are suddenly encountered and they lead to fatal road accidents,” he said.
He said they are clueless about these potholes, speed breakers and authorities have turned deaf ears towards the issue.
Aslam said a few months ago, SMC employees dug the drain at Jehangir Chowk and then forgot to lay concrete over it.
“During rains and snow, these potholes make the drivers prone to be accidents,” he said adding the authorities should wake up from the slumber.
“Water stagnation and potholes on Zewan-Pantha Chowk road stretch have deshaped the road which is now in worst condition,” said Riyaz Ahmad, a resident of Zewan.
Chief Engineer R&B Department, Sami Arif Yesvi told Rising Kashmir that the department has already directed concerned AEEs to look into the issue. He said because of wet weather conditions in the valley, they are unable to work on these potholes.
Yesvi assured that all potholes in the city will be repaired on priority basis and people won’t suffer anymore.
