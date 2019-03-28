Poster competition under SVEEP held at various Jammu colleges

March 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

SVEEP team, constituted by District Election Officer, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar organised poster making competitions, based on theme Chunao Mahotsav, in different Colleges of Jammu.

As per an official, the poster making competition is part of the activities devised by the District Election Officer and Nodal officer SVEEP, Jammu, Aijaz Qaiser, for creating awareness among the eligible voters under SVEEP campaign.

The poster making competition was successfully coordinated in different colleges viz, GCW Parade, GCW Gandhi Nagar, GGM Science College, MAM College, Govt. College of Education, GDC Bishnah and MIET College.

The events at these Colleges were coordinated by Akanksha Kalsotra, CDPO Jammu and Gourav Gupta, CDPO Gandhi Nagar.

