June 21, 2019 | Parvaiz Muzaffar

Vulnerability to developing PTSD can be related to temperament, age,a previous psychiatric history, low self-esteem and traumatic experiences

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is a psychiatric condition that may develop in response to one or more traumatic events, such as deliberate acts of interpersonal violence, severe accidents, disasters or military action. The syndrome has been recognized for over 100 years; during the First World War it was known as Shell Shock, by the Second World War it had become Combat Fatigue, and in the Vietnam conflict it was referred to as post Vietnam Syndrome. Typically, PTSD sufferers experience three distinct groups of symptoms hyper-arousal, intrusions and avoidance.

Features of hyper-arousal include persistent anxiety, irritability, inability to sleep and poor concentration. Intrusions include difficulty in recalling stressful events at will, intense imagery or flashbacks and recurrent distressing dreams. Avoidance involves inability to feel emotion, diminished interest in activities and detachment. Other possible complications include chronic pain and poor health such as circulatory and musculoskeletal disorders, and a greater number of medical conditions than people without PTSD. To cope up, people may resort to addiction to various drugs like alcohol and nicotine, or harming themselves etc. Vulnerability to developing PTSD can be related to temperament, age (children and the elderly are more vulnerable), a previous psychiatric history, low self-esteem and traumatic experiences. Several treatments for PTSD exist, and can be divided into biological, psychological and social therapies. Their effectiveness is reliant on resource issues, especially in regions like Kashmir.

Who develops post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)?

In the United States, approximately 7-8% of the population will develop PTSD at some point in their lives. It is not known why some people suffer from PTSD after a traumatic event and others do not. However, researchers have identified specific factors that increase risk for PTSD:

Experiencing trauma caused by other people, such as rape or assault.

Exposure to long-term or repeated traumas.

Personal history of mental health problems, especially anxiety disorders.

Lack of support from family and friends after a trauma.

What are the symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)?

People who have PTSD may have the following symptoms:

Repeated, intrusive memories of the traumatic event.

A vivid sense that the traumatic event is happening again (also called a “flashback”).

Nightmares about the event.

Intense distress after being reminded of the event.

Physical symptoms of anxiety, such as nervousness, being startled easily, an inability to concentrate, and insomnia.

Persistent negative emotions about the event, such as guilt, shame, fear, or anger.

Avoiding reminders of the traumatic event.

Amnesia for all or part of the event.

Decreased interest in things that were once important.

Feeling hopeless about the future.

If these symptoms last longer than a month and interfere with the person's social life, work, or relationships, they may represent PTSD. Most symptoms of PTSD usually occur within three months of the traumatic event, but can emerge years later. Not everyone who experiences a traumatic event will have PTSD.

Types of treatment available for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD):

There are several different types of treatment for PTSD. There is no one treatment that works for everyone. If you feel that you may have PTSD, talk with your doctor or mental health provider to determine what treatment options are best for you.

Cognitive-behavioral treatments, either individually or in a group format, are regarded as the most effective treatment for PTSD:

Prolonged exposure: People who have experienced trauma fear and avoid the thoughts, feelings, and situations that remind them of it. The goal of exposure therapy is to eventually have less fear about your memories, and to learn to control your thoughts and feelings about the traumatic event. Prolonged exposure is a specific therapy that includes four components:

education about PTSD and treatment.

breathing retraining to help manage anxiety.

practice with approaching real-life situations that are related to the trauma.and,

Talking through the trauma experience.

Cognitive processing therapy: This therapy helps with managing upsetting thoughts and feelings, and with gaining a better understanding of the trauma and its effects. Therapy steps include:

education about PTSD and treatment.

monitoring thoughts and feelings, and understanding how the traumatic event altered your views of yourself, others, and the world.

developing skills to change dysfunctional thoughts or “stuck points”.

Shifting beliefs affected by the trauma, such as safety, trust in yourself and others, and self-esteem.

Cognitive-restructuring therapy: This therapy approach helps people identify and transform dysfunctional thought patterns and beliefs related to the trauma experience. The treatment uses daily diaries to track thoughts and feelings. With the help of your doctor, you will learn to replace those thoughts with more accurate and less upsetting thoughts. Your doctor will also teach you ways to cope with feelings such as anger, guilt, and fear. As you learn how to recognize and change your perceptions about the trauma, symptoms often improve.

Eye movement desensitization and reprocessing:

Eye movement desensitization and reprocessing is a treatment that includes components of exposure and cognitive therapies. The idea is to use the brain’s information processing to resolve trauma reactions. Treatment sessions involve thinking about the trauma, identifying negative trauma-related thoughts, generating positive aspects, and engaging in rapid side-to-side eye movements while focusing on the target trauma. Sounds, tapping, and other methods that activate stimulation of both halves of the brain have proven equally effective and are routinely used.

Medications for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD):

A class of antidepressant medications called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) has shown benefit in treating PTSD. Some commonly prescribed SSRIs are citalopram (Celexa), fluoxetine (Prozac), paroxetine (Paxil), and sertraline (Zoloft). Zoloft and Paxil have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the long-term treatment of PTSD.

Overall, the evidence of treatment effectiveness suggests that therapy interventions have a greater impact than medications. However, some people may prefer medications, or may benefit from a combination of therapy and medicatiion.

( Author is a Pharmacologist)

