Post-snowfall power scenario reviewed in Kashmir

Srinagar, November 05:
Commissioner Secretary Power Development Department (PDD) Hridesh Kumar Singh today visited PDD Control Room in Bemina to review post-snowfall power scenario in Kashmir Division.
He also convened a meeting to review on ongoing restoration works in Kashmir. The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer S&O, Javed Yousuf Dar, Chief Engineer M&RE Hashmat Qazi and other SEs and senior engineers of PDD.
The Commissioner Secretary PDD had also visited places in South Kashmir including Anantnag and Pulwama to take stock of the restoration works.
The Commissioner Secretary PDD directed Chief Engineer S&O for the speedy restoration of 132 KV lines, the towers of which had got damaged at Shopian, Lisser, Wanpoh and Kulgam.
Hridesh also lauded the efforts of employees of PDD for restoring 80 percent power supply within 24 hours. Singh said that the unprecedented snowfall had damaged transformers and power lines. He assured that the power in rest of areas in South Kashmir will be restored by tomorrow. He said that Rs 5 crore to be released will be spent to repair damaged transformers and power supply lines.