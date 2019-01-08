Post snowfall: Div Com reviews, stock, supply position, working of FCSCA Dept

Asks DCs to constitute STF for regular inspection of essential commodities
Srinagar:
In order to check hoarding, profiteering and black marketing, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan on Monday directed Deputy Commissioners (DCs) including those of Leh and Kargil districts to constitute Special Task Force (STF) for regular inspection of stock and supply position of essential commodities including rice, wheat, sugar, LPG, kerosene oil, petrol and diesel in their respective districts.
The Divisional Commissioner directed to take strict action against violators as per law and send the day wise detailed report to his office for further necessary action.
The Divisional Commissioner was reviewing the functioning of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) department here at a meeting. Giving the details about the functioning of the department, the Director FCS&CA informed the meeting that the department covers 68.10 lakh consumers under National Food Security Act (NFSA) in Kashmir Division including Leh and Kargil districts. He said that the monthly requirement of food grains (rice and wheat) is 351652.4 quintals. To this he added that the monthly allocation made by the Department under NFSA is 355540.19 quintals of ration. He said that there is adequate stock of food grains available in Kashmir region and no reports of shortage have been received from any part.
The Divisional Commissioner directed the officials to ensure that the food grains are distributed to the consumers in the early days of every month.
He directed Enforcement wing of FCS&CA to conduct regular inspections to check total strength of rationees/ consumers, stock and supply position of every ration depot, fair price shops, LPG outlets, Home delivery position, Kerosene depots, Petrol and Diesel outlets of the Kashmir Division and send the weekly report to the Divisional Commissioner’s office so that every ration card holder get their due supply of essential commodity in a time bound manner. He said the move will curb the menace of hording, profiteering and black marketing.
Khan also directed them to ensure cent percent home delivery of LPG across the Valley, besides ensure that the delivery vehicles carry weighing machine and rate list. It was said that the registration of the agency found violating the orders will be immediately be cancelled.
With regard to redressal of grievances, the Director FCS&CA informed that out of 241 complaints received since January 2018 till date, 231 have been disposed of and 10 are under process
He said the department has dedicated Toll Free Numbers for filing of complaints which are1967 and 1800-180-7011. It has also published helpline sites jkfcsca.gov.in,capdkashmir.nic.in feastjk.gov.in/jkgrams, face book page and Twitter Handle Director_FCSCAK where the people can post their grievances.
The Divisional Commissioner stressed on the need to provide up-to-date service and quick redress of the public grievances to avoid inconvenience in lifting of essential commodities.
The meeting was attended by Director FCS&CA Mohammad QasimWani, Joint Director Nazir Ahmad, Deputy Director Enforcement Mohammad Akbar and other senior officials.