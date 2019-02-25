Post Pulwama Attack: Indo-Pak Ties

Javeid Hassan Malik
They say best way to check persons character is to see how he/she tends to behave in anger, now applying the same principle to India’s response and reaction post Pulwama terror attack,the way Indian mainstream politicians, intelligentsia and media have reacted to this situation it appears to be quite naïve on their behalf.
Instead of calming the things down they are fanning the flames just to create mountain out of molehill from this situation, by exaggerating the things to such an extent that two nuclear powers are almost at the brink of nuclear war, unfortunately Indian politicians ruling the rein have been more reactive rather than proactive in their response and it is not going to reap them any dividends in long run.
Although in the recent history of India we have witnessed much worst terror attacks by Maoists whom former PM went on to label as biggest threat to India’s internal security, but never in the history of India such type of hate-mongering and war hysteria being propagated to create milieu of terror and fear.
Let’s take an example of 2010 Dantiwada attack by Maoists and Naxalites group’s in Chhattisgarh which led to killing of 76 CRPF personals. India’s anticipated response to this situation was the launch of operation Green Hunt in red corridor states to neutralize Maoist threat from bud by engaging CRPF and Salwajudam (peoples army).
But even after nine years of launch of operation green hunt Maoists continue to be there and continue to haunt state more strongly.It seems centre is not learning lessons from past misadventures, ruling party is repeating the same mistake with respect to Pakistan, who consider themselves stakeholders in Kashmir’s cause, which happens to be apple of discord between two nuclear powers.
India is trying it’s best to isolate Pakistan at diplomatic level whom they consider brain child behind Pulwama attack.
From stopping water to starting war, India is trying every bit to corner its arch rivals but so far it hasn’t worked in its favour courtesy of important strategic location of Pakistan which makes it important player in geopolitics of South Asia especially Afghanistan and middle East.
By blocking and diverting the natural flow of river’s flowing to Pakistan ,India is following an old mischievous tactic of Machiavelli, who once said, “ it’s better to kill an enemy by starvation rather than by sword.”
How far India will succeed in this knee jerk adventure is the question of debate as both countries are signatory to famous Indus water treaty which redistributes the water between two territories and if at all India will succeed in this adventure than Pakistan has got every reason to shake the bells of its closest economic alley china to block the flow of India’s largest river Brahmaputra ,whose origin happens to be in China, which will simply create havoc among farmers.
In bilateral trade matters situation has reached it’s lowest ebb by removing Pakistan’s name form MFN, custom duties are going to see arbitrary hike on Pakistani exports from Indian side that won’t motivate already debt-ridden Pakistan to trade in goods and services anymore with India.
Now ironically instead Pakistan and India are going to import and exports taunts, threats and explosives along border just to keep balance of payments balanced.
This position equates to shame for both nations who could have learned from European Union countries like France and Germany who even after fighting bloody world war against each other keep their borders open with no restrictions on trade of good and services between them.
Sports has always been the first casualty every time situation worsens between these two nations and this time it’s no different story. India blocked the participation of Pakistani athletes from Olympic shooting event held in New Delhi and by doing so it’s hasn’t done anything good for its chances of hosting any Olympic event in future as IOC has already warned India of repercussion of blocking entry of Pakistan athletes.
With cricket religiously followed in both nations BCCI has crossed red line by sending representation to ICC of blocking the participation of nation who happens to be host and winner of major ICC events like world cup and champions trophy and if India denies to play against Pakistan on June 16.
Pakistan’s dream of winning match against India in world cup will come to true without even walking to field as Pakistan will be awarded two points by default as per ICC rules, so India needs some thinking to do in this matter. Broadcast of PSL 2019 has been blocked by Indian sports channel for reasons best know to Indian prime minster only.
Now regarding the question of war, it may prove to be last battle of Armageddon and last battlefield for both nation if at all it happens as both nations invest majority of budgetary revenue on defence just to checkmate each other. So beginning of war will be end in itself it will just leave pictures of death and destruction for historians only
So, it’s time for both nations to come on table cutting across all the difference to lookout for long term solution for common good of both nations, wrong followed by wrong doesn’t make it right.
