Post Office Passport Seva Kendra inaugurated at Baramulla

Noor ul HaqBaramulla:
Rajya Sabha Member Mir Mohammad Fayaz Wednesday inaugurated the post office passport seva kendra (POPSK) at Head Post Office Baramulla.
MLA Baramulla Javed Hassan Beigh, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Dr. Nasir Naqash, ADC Baramulla Farooq Ahmad Baba, SSP Baramulla Imtiyaz Hussein, Regional Pasport officer Srinagar BB Nagar and Superintendent Baramulla Head Post Office Vijay Kumar Choudhary were also present on the occasion besides members of Traders Federation Baramulla and civil society.
While addressing the gathering, Member Parliament Mohammad Fayaz congratulated the people of Baramulla for the facility and expressed hope that it would cut the delays caused in the delivery of passports and process applications from far-flung areas.
He said that the POPSK at Baramulla will help students who want to study or work abroad, Hajj pilgrims, senior citizens and other deserving people by speeding-up the process.
MLA Baramulla Javed Hassan Beigh highlighted the significance of the initiative besides terming it a step towards the development of the region. He also expressed gratitude of the concerned and said that government is committed to provide public services at door step.
While talking to Rising Kashmir Regional Passport Office Srinagar, BB Nagar said that POPSK at Baramulla Head Post Office will reduce the problems faced by people of North Kashmir.
"Earlier people of North Kashmir used to travel to Srinagar passport office. It was a tiresome job. Now they can visit the POPSK twice a day. It is an initiative by Ministry of External Affairs and Department of Posts for the betterment of people here in North Kashmir," BB Nagar said.
While deliberating on the issue, Regional Passport Officer said that Rs1500, a valid date of birth document and residence proof is needed for issuing a passport.
"You don't need to pay any bribes to anybody. We will make it sure that on our side there should be no problems to anyone," he added.
Earlier this month Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti inaugurated an e-passport office in Anantanag and Kathua.
0 Comment(s)