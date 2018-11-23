Post of Accounts Officer created in Legal Metrology Department

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, NOVEMBER 22:
The State Administrative Council (SAC) which met here today under the chairmanship of Governor, Shri Satya Pal Malik accorded sanction to the creation of one post of Accounts Officer in the Pre-Revised Pay Band of Rs 9300-34800 GP 4800 in the office of Controller, Legal Metrology Department.
According to an official, with the creation of post of Accounts Officer, the work load of the Legal Metrology Department will be eased and it will help the organization to have better interface with the Administrative Department, AGs Office and in running the financial matters.
As the budget allocation of Legal Meteorology Department has shown manifold increase in the past years, it necessitated the creation of a post of Accounts Officer for dealing with financial matters of the Department smoothly, the official said.