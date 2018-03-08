Post IGP Basant’s visit in Srinagar, Traffic Dept intensifies drives against violators

Despite hartal, vehicles, bikes, auto rickshaws seized
Musaib MehrajSrinagar:
The department of Traffic has intensified its drives against traffic violators after newly appointed, Inspector general of police, Traffic, Basant Rath, visited the city.
The drives against the violators have intensified manifold.
Despite hartal traffic department intensified their drive to curb the vehicles violating traffic norms thus restricted vehicular traffic on a deserted day.
Even after minimal vehicular traffic due to restrictions posed by the government, private vehicles like bikes, auto rickshaws were seized by the traffic department across Srinagar bringing traffic movement to a halt.
The traffic department in Srinagar went all guns blazing from last two days as the department booked hundreds of auto rickshaws and bikes across Srinagar.
Locals, Auto drivers accused the traffic department over their harsh behavior for seizing the vehicles and said that they had never witnessed such intensity in frisking before.
“I have never seen such tight intensity by the traffic department, I went to Lal chowk and my bike was seized near Dalgate without even asking me to show my documents,” said Bilal Ahmad, a local whose bike was seized.
“Earlier traffic policemen used to check all the documents and then penalize for any violation but this time around they are directly seizing bikes and asked to check everything later,” he said.
Auto drivers are accusing the traffic department for seizing their autos even during a hartal hit day when there is no option for people other than hiring an auto rickshaw.
104 auto rickshaw drivers booked, 10 seized in special drive
Traffic Police City Srinagar in its special drive booked 104 auto-rickshaw drivers for plying without mechanical digital meters and seized 10 auto-rickshaws for not having proper documents.Out of the 104 booked auto-rickshaws, 88 were fined, while as 16 were given court challan and a fine to the tune of Rs 9600 was collected from the violators.The Departmental official said that the auto rickshaw drivers have to install a mechanical digital meter and have to wear a proper uniform as per the Transport Commissioner & State Transport Authority J&K Srinagar notifications, otherwise legal action under law against the violators shall continue.
They also alleged the department for booking their auto rickshaws over nonfunctioning of meters as they believed passengers are not willing to board the rickshaws as per the meters.
Locals also alleged the department for seizing private transport as the believed there should be no frisking during hartal days.
“On the hartal day there is no vehicular traffic on roads and we have to travel by our own so there is no fun of frisking the vehicles on hartal hit day when there is no other option left,” said Nazir Ahmad, a local resident.
“We are forced to use our own vehicle during hartal days and seizing the vehicles on that day handicaps us completely. At least there should be some relaxation on hartal days otherwise we have to restrict ourselves at homes despite having an emergency,” he added.
Meanwhile SSP Traffic, Tahir Saleem Khan said he has been vibrant ever since he took over and had booked 104 auto rickshaws in a single day.
“We booked 104 auto rickshaws in a single day out of which 10 were seized as they were without any registration. We have also booked the auto rickshaws that travel without meters,” Tahir said.
“We have also seized over hundred bikes in a day that were travelling without documents and helmet in particular. The drive has been intensified and violation of traffic rules won’t be accepted,” he added.
