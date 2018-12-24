Positive parenting

Dear Editor,
It is true children are tomorrow's future but how we choose to raise our children determines the outcome of our future. We must keep our children close to us. Take care of them and be vigilant, especially when they are teens. We must help them to grow into responsible teens and adults. It is really a challenging task but not impossible. The children need our time not our money. Parents need to be responsible. Whatever we teach them, that is going to be their foundation for life. A grownup may show signs of aggression, anger and non cooperative behaviour because of the underlying distress, depression, hostility and broken self-esteem. They may suffer from emotional disturbance, lack of patience, sense of inferiority and a sense of loneliness. Negative parental behavior during conflict imparts in a child sense of insecurity. When parents provide emotional support, they experience positive adjustment. Children are like flowers. Never hurt them with your strong thoughtless words or deeds. We must instill honesty and truthfulness in our children.
Bilal Mir
