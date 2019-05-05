Porter injured in LoC firing

May 05, 2019 | Press Trust of India

A 25-year-old porter was injured Sunday as Pakistan Army lobbed mortars and fired from small arms at forward posts and villages along the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.



Mohammad Mahroof, a resident of Challas village, suffered splinter injuries when a mortar shell exploded near him in Keri sector of Rajouri district, the officials said.



They said the porter was given immediate medical aid and was later evacuated to an army hospital.



Earlier, a defence spokesman said the shelling and firing from across the border in Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch and Keri sector in Rajouri started around 1100 hours.



He said the Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.



[Representational Pic]