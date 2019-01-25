Porter critically injured in Cross-LoC firing in Rajouri

NAZIM ALI MANHASRajouri:
An Army porter was critically injured in cross-LoC firing in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.
Defense Spokesperson Lt. Col. Divender Anand said while confirming the incident said that Pak troops allegedly fired mortars in Sunderbani Sector targeting the Indian posts. The Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively".
A police official said an army porter identified as Chotu Ram son of Ram Dass received a bullet wound in his body. He was shifted to nearby military hospital where his condition is said to be serious.
Pertinently this comes a day after, Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged heavy gunfire along the LoC in Mankote Sector of Poonch district in which house of one Rafaqat Hussain son of Mohd Hussain at Nar Mankote suffered damages.
"Pakistani troops repeatedly targeted forwards posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) to create a fear psychosis among the people," a senior police officer said.
People living near the border in Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Rajouri and Poonch districts were severely hit by firing and shelling by Pakistani troops, he added.
The officer expressed that over 300 bunkers have been constructed in Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts and tenders have been floated for more such bunkers.