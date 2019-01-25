About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Porter critically injured in Cross-LoC firing in Rajouri

Published at January 25, 2019 12:00 AM 0Comment(s)240views


NAZIM ALI MANHAS

Rajouri:

 An Army porter was critically injured in cross-LoC firing in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.
Defense Spokesperson Lt. Col. Divender Anand said while confirming the incident said that Pak troops allegedly fired mortars in Sunderbani Sector targeting the Indian posts. The Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively".
A police official said an army porter identified as Chotu Ram son of Ram Dass received a bullet wound in his body. He was shifted to nearby military hospital where his condition is said to be serious.
Pertinently this comes a day after, Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged heavy gunfire along the LoC in Mankote Sector of Poonch district in which house of one Rafaqat Hussain son of Mohd Hussain at Nar Mankote suffered damages.
"Pakistani troops repeatedly targeted forwards posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) to create a fear psychosis among the people," a senior police officer said.
People living near the border in Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Rajouri and Poonch districts were severely hit by firing and shelling by Pakistani troops, he added.
The officer expressed that over 300 bunkers have been constructed in Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts and tenders have been floated for more such bunkers.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top