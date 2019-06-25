June 25, 2019 |

Lately the government has taken up several populist measures to win the support of the people, probably ahead of the state assembly elections. While some of the measures deserve pat on the back, there is a need to reconsider priorities. For instance the programme ‘Back to the Village’ may extend the benefits of the governance to grassroots, but it would remain a populist process. On the other hand, the youth bulge in the state in general and in Kashmir in particular continues to receive lesser attention. Family system is the cornerstone of the social order, one of the most important components that embrace welfare of all human associations within its ambit. Likewise, in a family system, the youth or are essential human components with whom rests the carefully formulated future as at a certain point of time it is them who have to take upon the defined paths chosen by their predecessors. If there are shortcomings in upbringing, the family as a unit fails and the state is bound to suffer. A welfare state, its government, administrators and decision makers while formulating policies attempt to strengthen the bond or association of the subjects to the final entity of the social order, the state. A cursory look at the grim situation in J&K state reveals the large disconnect wherein the youth and the state are separated by an enormous gulf marked by feelings of mistrust, alienation and even hostility, which does not auger well for the state. The state has ceased to compensate like a well-knit family and left the youth largely ignored and under represented. Instead of protecting its vulnerable members of the family, the state has been imposing most severe laws, and that clearly has been handiwork of different governments who failed to listen to the sentiment. If the youth is angry the government should take a look and reckon at its own doing. Related to youth, there are many levels at which the government should have improved its record. Education, which is marred with corruption, if literacy rate is improving in the state, the government is the last one to contribute. Engagement of the youth in terms of employment and income generation, where does the state stand on that account? While politicians and parties have benefitted their own lot, the state or the government has maintained distance from the deserving ones. The youth is cast as an inert, counterproductive and dependent element in the society. Their loyalty is purchased with ‘job packages’. Their youthful energy is not utilized for greater good, rather they are pushed to extreme and their outburst is used to serve political ends. The priorities have to be set straight.