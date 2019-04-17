About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 17, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

Population growth, urbanisation creates water crises in Himalayan region

The unprecedented population growth has led to overexploitation of water sources in Himalayan regions including Kashmir pushing the inhabitants to a state of despair, a recent study ‘Urbanisation and water insecurity in the Hindu Kush Himalaya: Insights from Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Pakistan’ has suggested.
The study is collectively carried out by four environmental researchers and was published in ‘Water Policy’, the official journal of the World Water Council, in February this year.
The study highlights the trends and patterns of urbanization in mountain states like Jammu and Kashmir and provinces of Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Pakistan and factors that have led to the urban development.
“Due to the urbanisation, housing demands are increasing and this necessitates acquisition of agricultural lands and forests, which leads to environmental damage and affects other natural resources, particularly water,” the study reads.
The study reveals the similarities in the processes of urbanisation between the plains and the mountains (migration-led growth) and also similarities in the impacts of urbanisation (stress on water and resultant water insecurity).
The study says the rivers of the Himalayan region get their water supply from the snowmelt of the glaciers and the dwellers in urban centres get water pumped from the rivers for use. "The flat terrain of the plains makes distribution of water easy compared to mountainous regions where slopes are dominant. "
However, the burden of population increase leads to unplanned urban growth through increased pressure on water resources that are limited and unable to cope with increasing demands; and hence the need to access water from alternative sources, close or distant.
“Urban centres in the mountains largely depend on springs and rivers (supplied through piped networks). As these sources are snow and glacier-fed, the impact of climate change may affect the quantity of water available from these sources leaving groundwater sources as more critical for these cities in different seasons,” reveals the study.
According to the study, in the Himalayan region including Kashmir, spring sources are the traditional water sources for the region and have been largely affected during road construction and urban expansion. “The local water sources have shrunk over the years; urban authorities have been compelled to augment supplies by developing planned water supply systems from other distant sources, like rivers, surface water bodies, etc. Several parts of these urban centres are also unserved due to lack of sufficient water in the sources,” it added.
The study also blamed well-established tourism sector and enforced migration of people from rural areas for exerting tremendous pressure on these urban centres.

