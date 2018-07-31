‘Popularity on social media won’t make a leader’

Yawar HussainSrinagar, July 26:
President Women’s wing of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Safina Beg said social media celebrities are living in a fool’s paradise if they think they can join politics without doing any work.
While referring to reports of Indian Administrative Officer Shah Faesal joining National Conference Safina in an exclusive interview with Rising Kashmir said they don’t realise that leaders aren’t created on social media even if they win election and get elected to an office in the government.
“I respect him (Faesal) but one needs to give his blood metaphorically to become a leader.”
She said contesting and winning an election on any party’s ticket is not a big task.
“Anybody can win an election by joining a certain party but making a place in people’s hearts is an altogether different challenge.”
She said if someone is good in his profession but those born with a golden spoon in his mouth can never understand what a poor man’s sufferings are.
“I come from a political family myself but then I have worked and seen problems of the people at the grassroots level,” she said.
She said nowadays people take politics as a hobby rather than worship.
While referring to her husband Muzzafar Hussain Beg who is member parliament, she said he rose as student leader in his early life and he had a name when there was no social media.
“Yet he struggled and fought. He won some elections and lost many. People associate with the struggle,” she said.
She said Twitter and Facebook politicians are unfortunately misusing people’s sentiments.
“They are real enemies of this society,” she said.
Stating that some politicians are leading youth to bad passion which, she said, leads to war.
“Such leaders have fan following by selling negativity and they think they have become leaders. However, they don’t know getting a person to vote is a very different thing.”
She hailed a positive development among educated youth joining politics.
“I welcome any young person joining politics because they would also get to know what the leaders associated with the ground have to face,” she said.
“My advice to those coming into politics just for popularity should not join it because they cannot continue for long. If they want to contribute, they should visit people in their areas because a commoner doesn’t understand Tweets and FB Posts,” she said.
On her declining the post of Chairperson of State Commission for Women (SCW), Safina said she found that it wasn’t morally correct for her to take up the job because the Peoples Democratic Party-Bharatiya Janata Party (PDP-BJP) government lost power in the state.
She said she believes that SCW should be headed by a proactive law knowing women because the cases dealt by the commission are mostly related to legal background.
She said even out of SCW she intends to work for the rehabilitation of girls who have been orphaned in conflict by the bullets either of a militant or a government force personnel.
“Women have been worst sufferers of the turmoil here but nobody has paid heed to their problems ever,” she said.
“My second aim was is to get the schemes of government for the welfare of women implemented on the ground,” she said adding that one shouldn’t just look toward the government rather as a society we should work for the empowerment of women.
On the need for reservation for women in the legislature, Safina said the reservation for women in political, executive branches of the state as well as in private sector is almost zero.
“Our women are empowered in homes but as they step outside they feel that they are in a male-dominated society,” she said.
She said as per the constitution Article 39 and 46 parts of the Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSP), the government can provide reservation for disadvantageous sections of the society.
“If they provide reservation to us under DPSP it won’t be ultra virus with Article 14 dealing with equality because women aren’t equal to men in the present context,” she said.
She said population wise women comprise almost 50 of the total populace while they are seeking only 33 percent reservation.
“In Lok Sabha, just 11 percent seats are reserved while in Raj Sabha 10.5 percent are reserved, however globally women have 22 percent reservation in political setup,” she said
She said even in Pakistan women have more reservation.
“During Musharaf’s time the women of Pakistan got 17 percent reservation,” she said.
She said even in Saudi Arabia and Rwanda the reservation in the political sector is higher than in India.
She said the biggest contribution of Mehbooba Mufti would have been to get a women reservation bill in the J&K legislature.
She said Mehbooba Mufti’s decision to waive off the stamp duty on the property for women is a landmark feat as men will now tend to register the property under the names of the womenfolk.
“If Mehbooba ji would have brought in this bill then we would have got to know the intentions of all political parties vis-a-vis gender toleration,” she said.
She said there should be reservation for women in the private sector as well because very few women head the big companies.
“India is a signatory state under Article 7 of the convention for the elimination of discrimination against women in politics and policymaking. But still, they aren’t providing reservation to women,” she said.
She said the women reservation bill which is going to be brought in by the opposition in Parliament’s upcoming monsoon session should have been brought in by the BJP government.
“I believe Narendra Modi doesn’t believe in discriminating women.”
On possible reasons behind the bill not getting through the parliament, Safina said some men develop a sense of insecurity.
“There should be political will and everybody should rise above politics,” she said adding a society cannot grow if 50 percent of its human resource is not utilised.
She said the voting percentage of women has gone up as compared to men but still there are no women leaders barring a few.
“We don’t need a woman to come to pass this bill. It only needs political will.”
She said we still belong to a society which wants women to be inside homes. “Men should understand that it is a woman’s basic human right.”
She claimed that Muzzafar Beg as law minister had brought in a bill for reservation of women which the then ally Congress didn’t let him introduce as they wanted to first introduce in Parliament.
She said it is astonishing that at the top level the women haven’t been empowered even though at Panchayat and the Municipal level they have 33 percent reservation.
She said barring politics women of J&K are better empowered than women elsewhere in India.
“In politics, women hesitate because the mainstream is directly related to the Kashmir issue,” she said.
“Kashmir’s political issue should be kept aloof from other issues faced by us.”
She said educated young women should come forth to contribute to politics.
“There is a stigma related to women joining politics. Family also discourages its women,” she said adding until we don’t stop addressing our girls as ‘beta’ the discrimination would be there.
yawarhussainn@gmail.com