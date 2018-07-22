Popular sufi poet Ahad Zargar’s tomb in ruins

‘Vital administrative mess’ in Tourism Dept responsible for delay in work, allege AZF
Rabiya Bashir
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has failed to refurbish popular sufi poet Abdul Ahad Zargar’s tomb, which has been left to ruins at Narwaur area of Downtown, Srinagar.
In 2016, in order to preserve and propagate the Sufi Poet's poetry, comprising rich heritage and culture of the valley, the state government had decided the plan to develop the place, so that the lovers of Sufi poet from all over the state would come together and get benefited.
Later, the government last year decided to reconstruct it and develop it as a heritage tourism site.
Ahad Zargar was the great Sufi poet of 20th century, his poetry comprises of rich heritage and culture of Kashmir.
Propagating the oneness of God and humanity, his artistry was unique to express the divine love in poetic realms.
Aso, many noted singers of the valley have sung the poet’s masterpieces.
As per, Khursheed Zargar, patron of the Ahad Zargar Foundation, the tomb is still craving for the government's attention.
He accused that the “mess” in the tourism department has delayed the completion of the project.
“Next month on August 12, we have to celebrate the day of the Sufi poet. All the art lovers and poets gather on this day. We wanted to set a stage near the poet’s tomb. But we are unable to do that as the tomb is left abandoned, “he said.
He said, his multiple approaches to the authorities are of no use. “The site of the grave is closed. It is an irony. This is a joke with all art lovers and poets.”
He said that the Executive Engineer of Housing and Urban Development had recently visited the tomb. “The tourism department had asked them to do the payment,” said Zargar.
Abdul Qayoom Kirmani, Deputy Director Tourism said that the construction of tomb has been completed and rest of the work will be completed within months.
He said that the department has spent around 62 lakhs on the tomb. “We have to provide electricity now and some minor work needs to be done. We will complete it within months."
“Every project depends on the funds; in fact, every project consists of different plans. The government doesn’t sanction funds at one time. We receive it in installments. We have completed the construction last year. Rest of the work will be done soon," said Kirmani.