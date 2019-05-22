Poppy cultivation over 465 kanals of land destroyed in Shopian

May 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A joint team of Revenue officials, Excise Department and District Police Shopian in a special drive destroyed poppy cultivation over 465 kanals of land in the horticultural fields and common land at Malhoora, Wandina of Tehsil Zainapora during the last week.

The team warned the cultivators against the cultivation of poppy. Patwaries were asked to destroy Poppy straw plants and bung in their areas of Jurisdiction.



