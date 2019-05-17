Poppy cultivation over 100 kanals of land destroyed in Pulwama

May 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A joint team of Tehsil office Awantipora and Municipal committee Awantipora headed by Tehsildar Awantipora Zubair Ahmad and Executive Officer Municipal committee Gh Mohammed Dar destroyed poppy cultivation on about 100 kanals of land in the horticultural fields of Awantipora, Kanlibagh and adjacent area's of Tehsil Awantipora.

The team warned the cultivators against the cultivation of poppy.