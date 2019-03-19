About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 19, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

Poor patients face hurdles to get benefits under ‘Modicare’

Patients at Srinagar’s SMHS hospital have to face hurdles to get benefits under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) forcing them to move private shops to get medicines, belying the official claims of providing benefits to poor and deprived under the scheme.
As per the patients, the process to get benefits has been hit due to administrative and unnecessary hurdles thus denying poor the opportunity to benefit from the centre sponsored scheme.
Zaeba, a patient from Banderpora area of Pulwama district was admitted to SMHS hospital few days before. Her daughter (attendant) struggled before getting the prescribed medicines.
“Despite having the golden card of PMJAY, I had to beg before the health officials who delayed to give me medicines for two days,” said Zaeba’s daughter Shaheena.
Other beneficiaries also complain that they too face the delay at the hospital from getting benefits under the centrally sponsored scheme especially when in need of medicines, which are not available in the wards
“I was compelled to get the medicines from a private pharmacist shop. I was forced to do that due to the delay and there was no one from the hospital to help me,” she said.
Saheena said when she was helpless she had no option but to approach a young boy from Srinagar who helped him to get the documents signed in the hospital.
“Weeks before, our patient was admitted at SKIMS Soura and we were given benefits without any delay. But here the situation is reverse. It is unfortunate,” she said.
Although the hospital authorities have prepared a form which is mandatory before getting benefits under the scheme, the forms are filled with discrepancies raising eyebrows.

“It has been mentioned in the form that beneficiary’s application should be signed by the chief pharmacist but ironically there is no post of the chief pharmacist in the hospital,” said an employee.
He admitted that the beneficiaries have to go door to door before they are given medicines calling it an ‘administrative lacuna’.
The lack of social workers, especially in emergencies, who could provide assistance to beneficiaries, is also a reason behind the delay as per patients.
The health insurance scheme (PMJAY) was launched by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year. It is colloquially referred to as “Modicare”.
However, Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital, Dr Nazir H Chowdhary said he was not aware of the issue but promised that he will look into the matter.
“We have not seen such a case. If there is any such case they should come to me and will ease the process. They will be benefitted,” he said.
The government-funded healthcare scheme provides a cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization and aims to target poor, deprived rural families and identify the occupational category of urban workers’ families.

 

