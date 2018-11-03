Poor infrastructure in Shopian Govt schools fails to attract students

Javid SofiShopian:
The Directorate of School Education Kashmir has failed to develop basic infrastructure for government schools in South Kashmir's Shopian town, which resulted in students leaving them for private schools.
Town dwellers informed Rising Kashmir that barring two higher secondary schools, all government schools in Shopian town have been operating from rented building sans infrastructure since their establishment decades ago.
They added that around a dozen schools were established in the town by school education department in past eight decades but failed to construct buildings for them.
"The schools were housed in rented buildings which lack basic facilities including lavotaries, bathrooms and playgrounds," said a town dweller, Mohamed Amen, adding that it resulted government schools failing to attract students.
The schools which as per official records became defunct include;
Boys Middle School Shopian, Girls Primary School Hergam , Girls Primary School Shopian, Primary School Hergam, Primary School Bongam, Middle School Sheikh Mohalla Bongam, Primary School Batpora, Primary School Alyalpora and Primary SchoolKannipora.
The residents said that Government Middle school Teng Mohalla, Primary school Malik Mohalla and Baba Mohalla, which are still functional, too operated from shabby rented buildings.
"The Teng Mohalla school ,which has around 30 odd students on enrollment, has been housed on second storey of a Shop."
They added that the school, which was established 25 years ago, was operating from the building of telephone exchange office and then in a residential house prior to shifting to a second storey of a shop.
The other schools have similar stories of being operating from a building of Handicrafts department or Panchayat house, the residents said.
The poor infrastructure has made parents in Shopian town, which couldn't afford private schooling , to send their wards to other government schools in neighboring villages like Arhama.
The residents demanded construction of a model school in Shopian town on patterns of central high school Pulwama on a patch of land lying vacant behind old bus stand.
"The space is more than sufficient for constructing a model school with all facilities for students coming economically weak sections of society," the residents said.
Chief Education Officer Shopian, Mohamed Sadiq said that in Shopian district around 140 schools were operating from rented buildings. "The number came down to 10," he said, adding that they couldn't construct buildings for these schools because there is paucity of land in the town.
When he was told about land available behind old bus stand he said that the said land is suitable for construction of a new school building as that will intrude into already functioning girls higher secondary school.