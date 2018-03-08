Poor funds, infrastructure halts sports activities in Kashmir

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
Lack of funds and infrastructure is halting development of sports and performance of sportspersons in Jammu and Kashmir as official figures reveal its grim picture.
Although government is working to promote sports and engage youth in sports activities but the scenario reveals its failure miserably.
The demand for infrastructure is rising as per the official figures of Jammu and Kashmir State Sports Council (JKSSC).
In Kashmir division alone, there are only 103 stadiums and playing fields with a total area of 75094 square km, while as in Jammu division, the number of stadiums and playing fields is 34 with a total area of 26293 sqkm. Most of them are in dilapidated condition.
Srinagar has 29 stadiums and playing fields against the estimated playfields of 150 to cater the population of 1236829 with an estimated playing area of 2272500 sqkm.
In Baramulla, the requirement of playfields is 320 with estimated playing area of 4848000 for the population of 1008039. It has 22 playfields and stadiums.
In Anantnag district, 270 playfields are required which need an estimated area of 4090500 sqkm. Presently, the district has only 17 playfields for the population of 1078692.
Both Kupwara and Pulwama have only 4 playing fields each for the population of 870354 and 560440 respectively.
The estimated requirement for Kupwara district is 175 at an estimated playing area of 2651250 sqkm while as Pulwama requires about 80 with an estimated playing area of 1212000 sqkm.
Likewise, Budgam district has 4 stadiums and playing fields. The requirement is 100 with an estimated area is 1515000 sqkm for the population of 753745.
Moreover, Shopian has only 4 playfields, while the requirement is 25 with an estimated area of 378750 sqkm for the population of 266215.
In central Kashmir’s Ganderbal there are 6 playfields and the requirement is 20 with an estimated area of 303000 sqkm for 297446 souls.
Bandipora has 9 playfields but the estimated playfields are 26 with an area of 393900 catering to the population of 392232 people.
Kulgam has 4 playing fields but the need is 30 with an estimated area of 454500 sqkm for the population 424483.
However, Kargil and Leh comprising the population of 140802 and 45110 respectively are devoid of any playing field or stadium. The requirement in the twin places is 18 and 17 with an estimated playing area of 272700 and 257500 respectively.
The total number of estimated playing fields and stadiums in Kashmir division mounts to 1196 as per the population which ranges approximately to 7162764 with a total estimated playing area of 186496 sqkm.
Meanwhile, in Jammu Division, the current number of playing fields and stadiums is 34 with a total area in square km 26293.
Jammu district has 17 playfields while as the requirement is 175 with an estimated area of 2651250 sqmtr for catering the population of approximately 1529958.
Udhampur has a requirement of 200 playing fields with an estimated area of 3030000 sqmtr.
However, the available playing fields are mere two for the population of 554985 approximately.
Likewise, for the approximate population of 318898, only two playfields are available in Samba against the estimated playfields of 68 with an estimated area of 1030200 sqmtr.
Similarly, Kathua lags behind as it has 3 playfields against the estimated 185 playfields with an estimated area of 2802750 sqmtr for the population of near about 2802750.
In Reasi, there are three playfields against the required number of 129 with an estimated area of 1954350 sqmtr for 314667 people.
Kishtwar has only three playfields but the required number mounts to 123 with an estimated playing area of 1863450 sqmtr to cater the population of about 230696.
Doda is far behind and has only 1 playfield for the population of near about 409936. The estimated number of playfields for the district is about 50 with an estimated area of 757500 sqmtr.
Poonch requires 125 playfields with an estimated area of 1893750 sqmtr but the district has only one playing field for the population of nearly 476835.
According to the statistics, Rajouri and Ramban districts have one playfield each and the required number is 197 and 100 playfields with an estimated area 2984550 & 1515000 sqmtr for the total population of nearly 642415 & 283713 respectively.
Official figures reveal that a total number of required playfields and stadiums in Jammu Division are 1302 with a total estimated playing area in sqmtrs 20482800 as per the total population which is 5378538.
Meanwhile, as per official figures, one playfield should cater to the population of around 8000 in every district.
However, there is a lot of talent and potential. But the state is lagging behind in infrastructure and other facilities provided to the sports persons which altogether hampers the progress of sports persons besides development in the state.
The sports infrastructure in the state is crawling for changes but the state government is going through penury of times when it comes to sports arena.
An official said JKSSC is facing challenges in the development of sports infrastructure at grass roots level at a cost of mere rupees 4 crores only.
“The plan and non-plan budget are nearly 4.70 crores including 2.50 crore plan and 2.2o crore non-plan for sports activities,” he said.
The state sports council lacks a financial source and even the earmarked budget is not released on time.
“From the sanctioned normal capex of 2.50 crores for the financial year 2017-18, only 25 lakhs were released after November that too in small installments,” he said.
Official figures reveal that out of 198.86 lakh was approved for the plan budget (infrastructure) of Kashmir division for 2017-18, while only 25 lakhs were released so far.
According to officials, they require 7537.12 lakh for plan budget (sports infrastructure). “In plan budget, the ongoing work which JKSSC had already initiated costs 953.61 lakhs while as the work in pipeline costs approximately 2035.49 lakh,” he said.
He further said, “For lighting of stadiums the council needs 1000 lakhs while as 200 lakh is required for maintenance infrastructure.
Earlier, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who is also President of JKSSC, had sanctioned 25 crores for different works.
“Out of 25 crores, 10 crores were earmarked for installing lighting system of stadia while as 10 crores were planned for infrastructural development and 5 crores were meant to conduct sports activities across the state but not a single penny was released after that,” the source revealed.
He further said that the state government “even failed” to disburse funds for work under CM’s commitment that costs nearly 2348.02 lakhs.
The actual budget for installing lighting system in stadia costs 1000 lakhs while as Annual Maintenance Charge (AMC) requires about 200 lakhs respectively.
According to official statistics, the actual requirement for non-plan budget is 2741.00 lakhs but only 2.20 crores are earmarked.
“In non-plan activities, we had sent many proposals but government showed the lackadaisical attitude towards such proposals,” officials said.
The official further said that for keeping State Cricket Academy and State Football Academy active and operational throughout the year with sports activities, JKSSC requires annually at least 200 lakh and 150 lakh respectively besides requiring 147.00 lakh for hosting events.
“But the state government has earmarked only 2.20 crores annually which is quite discouraging,” he said.
He said for the salary of 210 certified National Instructor of Sports (NIS) coaches it needs almost 200 lakhs while as the annual wages for own JKSSC trainers, instructors, sports staff require about 300 lakhs.
“Though we had asked the government for providing the above-mentioned sum but the government is unmoved,” he said.
Moreover, the destitution of funds obstructs efforts of the Sports Council to standardize sports infrastructure with basic facilities. From stadiums to sports equipment, the supply is less than the demand which requires huge sum of money.
The contractors who had completed different constructional works are yet to receive their payments forcing them to halt other works, as the government has failed to release their funds.
Secretary State Sports Council, Waheed Ur Rahman Para told Rising Kashmir that the funds for sports are negligible as it was not regarded as a priority sector in the state.
“The current budget for sports infrastructure fits nowhere, as a requirement for the same is huge in demand,” he said.
JK according to him is far behind from other states in the sports sector.
“There is total Rs 4 crores only for the sports sector as compared to other states like Punjab which spends Rs 300 crores to Rs 400 crores while as Gujarat spends Rs 400 crores to Rs 500 crores,” he added.
Para said they have written to the government and expressed hope that the authorities take up the issue to enhance funds in sports sector but as of now, they do not get any positive response.
“Government says sports sector is a priority now but there has to be budgetary support also as almost 70% of population in J&K comprises of youth. We have sent many proposals but nothing has been done,” he said.
