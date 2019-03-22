Poor digital documentation, failure to apply for ODF, ODF++ reasons for poor rank: SMC

March 22, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Won’t repeat such things, will achieve target in upcoming survey: Dy Mayor

Days after Srinagar city was ranked 357th in the ‘Swachh Survekshan- 2019’, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Thursday blamed poor digital documentation and failure of the corporation to apply for ODF plus, ODF status in the survey.

A senior official at SMC wishing anonymity told The Rising Kashmir that it has very poor municipal documentation in the recent Swachh Survekshan compared to other cities of India.

The official said the corporation has scored only 67 marks in the survey out of 1250 for ‘service progress’ which is very less compared to previous years.

“We have completed 80-90% of the digital documentation but for the survey, we have failed to upload that data for the survey,” the official said adding that it is clear mismanagement from SMC.

As per the official, SMC has not been certified as Open Defection Free (ODF) as they have not achieved 90% of the target for Individual House Hold Latrines (IHHL) in the city.

“There are still hundreds of pending cases of IHHL in Srinagar, due to which we are lagging behind,” the official said.

Deputy Mayor Srinagar, Shiekh Mohammad Imran said the reason is crystal clear. “It’s a clerical ignorance of officer in-charge who missed to upload the data,” Imran said.

He assured that these mistakes won’t be repeated in future, and SMC would get good rank in future.

“We have done good work in Solid Waste Management and are working for new different projects in the city,” he said adding they will try to achieve all the targets in the upcoming survey.

Srinagar city was listed among dirtiest cities across India, securing 357th rank in Swachh Survekshan 2019 and has stepped down by 110 ranks than the previous year.

Data released by the Ministry of Housing and Union Affairs last week revealed that Srinagar city has secured 357th rank with 1470.42 marks out of 4000. The survey was conducted in January 2019 and it has covered 4,237 cities across India.

According to the survey, Indore (Madhya Pradesh) has been adjudged India's cleanest city for a third straight year, following Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh and Mysore in Karnataka.